Bardessono -- Simple Luxury in the Heart of Napa Valley Wine Country

Dedicated to providing guests an environment that is luxurious, serene, and decidedly green, Bardessono leaves no stone unturned. The sleek 62-suite hotel offers a private retreat in the heart of the Napa Valley, complete with a world-class restaurant and indulgent spa.

Bardessono has an exceptional ability to seamlessly blend the best interests of its guests and the planet together. Each guest room offers open living space, a sumptuous bathroom, gas fireplace, and private courtyard or balcony. Organic linens and bath products are featured, along with sensors that automatically open and close guest room blinds and turn off the lights when guests leave the room. Initially, one might think that this type of feature is provided purely for comfort, but it also has environmental benefits. Even the guest rooms’ large picture windows have a green motive: they emit plenty of natural light.

The words "environmentally friendly" fall short when describing Bardessono. Beyond the fact that salvaged wood, reclaimed stone, and a variety of non-toxic recycled materials were used in its construction, a host of environmental initiatives are implemented by the hotel on a daily basis. A total of 900 hidden rooftop solar panels and 72 geothermal wells provide much of the energy needed to heat, cool, and provide hot water to the guest rooms and spa. The hotel has a dedicated recycling and composting program and its restaurant sources organic ingredients locally and from its own on- and off-site culinary gardens. It should come as no surprise that Bardessono is California’s very first LEED (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design) Certified Platinum hotel--and one of only three hotels in the world to achieve the honor.

But all of these efforts seem effortless to guests who tend to linger in their suites over a cup of artisan-crafted coffee, or take a short spin around the grounds on a carbon fiber bicycle. Although sustainable design is at the heart of its vision, Bardessono is loved for the way it provides simple luxury in the heart of Napa Valley wine country.

