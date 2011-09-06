Peju, Artisan Wine in the Rutherford Appellation

September 6, 2011 2 min read

Peju

Rutherford, California

Situated in the famed Rutherford appellation, Peju is a small family-owned winery; and a wine, architecture, and art lover's paradise. Founded by Tony and Herta (H.B.) Peju in 1982, today, Peju remains a small, boutique winery with two generations working side by side. Ariana focuses on running the day-to-day operations of the winery, while Lisa represents the winery at a long list of national and international high profile events.

Lisa and Ariana have also instituted many of Peju's environmental initiatives including the installation of the winery's solar panels, organic certification at Peju's Rutherford Estate, and sustainable farming practices at the winery's two other properties--the Persephone Vineyard in Pope Valley and the Wappo Vineyard in Calistoga. In 2009, Peju became just one of 21 Napa Valley wineries to earn certification as a Napa Green Winery and Bay Area Green Business.

Peju produces 19 wines including a stunning Cabernet Sauvignon, Merlot, Cabernet Franc, Syrah, Zinfandel, Chardonnay, Sauvignon Blanc, and Provence, a proprietary blend of red and white varietals. Four Peju wines are sold exclusively through its wine clubs and more than threequarters of Peju's total production is sold directly from the winery. Many visitors to the Napa Valley put Peju at the top of their "to-visit" lists. A charming 50-foot French Provincial tower serves as the main tasting room. There, visitors delight in tasting the impressive portfolio of wines. They also enjoy the winery's art exhibits, which feature the artwork of artists from the Bay Area and beyond, and change quarterly.

Peju has been named Top Artisan Winery of the Year by Wine & Spirits Magazine and has been noted as a producer of T op California Cabernets by Wine Spectator. After nearly 30 years in the Napa Valley, Peju's mission remains the same for the future: to produce high-quality wines, welcome guests with a unique winery experience, and provide exceptional customer care.

WHAT TO BUY

'07 Cabernet Sauvignon Reserve Cassis, blackberry compote, dark cocoa powder, dried figs, toffee, bay leaf $105

'07 Merlot Black cherry, cocoa, tobacco, blackberry $35

'06 HB Rutherford Cabernet Sauvignon Opulent black fruit, tobacco, coffee, leather, cedar $175

'07 Fifty/Fifty Napa Valley Blend of Merlot and Cabernet Sauvignon $85

CONTACT

800.446.7358

info@peju.com

peju.com

TASTING

Tasting Room Open Daily 10–6

8466 St. Helena Hwy

Rutherford, CA 94573

SPECIAL NOTES

Certified organic, organic business practices, wine club discounts, culinary events, gift shop

