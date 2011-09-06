Entrepreneurs

Russian Hill -- A Love of Pinot Noir and Syrah

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
3 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Russian Hill

Russian Hill Estate
Windsor, California

Russian Hill Estate overlooks a magnificent vista replete with vineyards— and a solitary hop kiln that often peeks out over the low-lying afternoon fog. Guests who have just tasted a flight of Russian Hill wines love to settle into a chair on the patio and enjoy an impromptu picnic while they absorb the view.

It was this coastal fog, along with the area’s rich alluvial soils, that first attracted founders Ed Gomez and Ellen Mack to the Russian River Valley in their quest for the best place to grow and create world class Pinot Noir and Syrah. Not only did they seek land to farm exceptional estate grapes, they also wanted to build their own winery to have full control of both vineyard and wine production in order to produce the wines they envisioned.

Ed and Ellen’s nephew, Patrick Melley, co-founded the winery with them in 1997 and has worked with them every step of the way. He’s a self-taught winemaker with a strong background in restaurant management. He has a particular love of Pinot Noir and Syrah and has a talent for recognizing the effects of microclimates and soil types on the flavor nuances of these varieties. In the winery, he believes in minimal, gentle manipulation to maintain the grapes’ suppleness.

“One thing we hear over and over about our wines is that they all have a very rich mouthfeel,” says Patrick. His wines receive a good deal of points and praise, and one truth holds for them all: they are elegant, textural wines that express their place of origin.

Fog, or no fog, the winery’s tasting room is known for its view and the opportunity it gives guests to taste great wines while taking in some of the Russian River Valley’s most beautiful countryside. Guests often linger to talk about wines with the owners, pat the winery dogs, and compliment the wines of Russian Hill Estate.

WHAT TO BUY
’08 Estate Vineyards Pinot Noir Blueberry, raspberry, blackberry, nutmeg, licorice, tobacco $32
‘08 Tara Vineyard Pinot Noir Morello cherry, vanilla, blueberry, cinnamon, allspice $46
‘07 Top Block Syrah White nectarine, citrus, jasmine, blueberry, plum, leather, nutmeg, vanilla $32

CONTACT
707.575.9428
info@russianhillestate.com
russianhillestate.com

TASTING
Tasting Room Open Daily 10–4 Dec–Feb Closed on Sunday
4525 Slusser Rd
Windsor, CA 95492

SPECIAL NOTES
Picnic grounds, scenic view, private tastings by appt, pet friendly, sustainable farming practices
 

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Starting, buying, or growing your small business shouldn’t be hard. Guidant Financial works to make financing easy for current and aspiring small business owners by providing custom funding solutions, financing education, and more.
Learn More

Related Books

The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Careers

Entrepreneur Voices on Careers

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Breakthrough

Breakthrough

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneurs

Can Being Bullied Make You a More Successful Entrepreneur?

Entrepreneurs

'Grin and Bear It' Is Wrong. Here's What Great Leaders Understand About Emotional Intelligence.

Entrepreneurs

This Is the Biggest Mistake Entrepreneurs Make, According to Mark Cuban