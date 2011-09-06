Entrepreneurs

Trione Vineyards Offers a Taste of the Alexander and Russian River Valleys

Trione Vineyards & Winery
Geyserville, California

Trione Vineyards Offers a Taste of the Alexander and Russian River ValleysAs a tribute to the distinctive grapes of the Alexander and Russian River Valleys, the Trione family founded Trione Vineyards & Winery and started making wines of its own. Brothers Mark and Victor Trione have farmed and managed some of Sonoma County's finest premium wine vineyards for more than 35 years. When the family decided to start its own portfolio, Mark's daughter Denise stepped up to help. The first vintage was released to rave reviews and a flurry of medals followed.

This came as no surprise to Mark, Vic, and Denise, whose exhaustive search for a winemaker resulted in the selection of a local, Scot Covington. Scot came to Trione with degrees in agricultural science and enology, along with a couple of decades of winemaking experience. After spending several years at Sonoma-Cutrer Vineyards and Marimar Torres Estate, he trotted the globe a bit, spending time in a few South African and Australian wineries. He returned to the United States and was involved in the construction and design of the Pellegrini Family Winery before he joined the Triones in 2005.

"Working with the Trione family is a winemaker's dream come true," Scot says proudly. "The foundation for our wines is some of the best fruit in the country."

Trione's state-of-the-art winemaking facility and tasting room was built alongside Sonoma County's historic Old Stone Building, dating back to 1908. The storied building, carefully erected to be earthquake proof, features the area's first concrete floor and magnificent Douglas fir beams. It now serves as the winery's venue for events. Trione treasures its local history and was able to retain the original bond number 350 that was given to its predecessor, Nervo Winery.

The authentic building is an intriguing stop for wine tourers eager for a taste of Sonoma County history and the wines that have earned the Trione name. Guests often join the Estate Guild wine club, so they can return and bring their families for Trione's ultimate VIP experience.

What to Buy
'06 Alexander Valley Cabernet Sauvignon Block 21 Currant, sage, allspice $58
'07 Russian River Valley Pinot Noir Sage, black cherry, mushrooms, forest floor $35
'07 Russian River Valley Syrah Black currant, plum, wet earth, peat, ripe red fruits, Asian spices $32

Contact
707.814.8100
trionewinery.com
info@trionewinery.com

Tasting
Tasting Room Open Thur–Sun 10–5
19550 Geyserville Ave
Geyserville, CA 95441

Special Notes
Weddings, wine club events, picnic grounds, private tours and tastings by appointment, pet friendly

