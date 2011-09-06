The Inn at the Tides -- Simple Elegance Along the Sonoma Coast

September 6, 2011 2 min read

The Inn at the Tides

Bodega Bay, California

Simple elegance abounds, as it has for decades, at The Inn at the Tides. Set along the isolated Sonoma coastline, the enclave of 86 guest lodges, two restaurants, swimming pool, spa, and meeting facilities provide an ideal sanctuary for rejuvenation and relaxation.

There's a faint feeling of recognition for many first-time guests when they arrive. Although the property boasts all the amenities of a 21st century luxury resort, they often feel like they've been there before, especially when they eat at The Tides Wharf Restaurant, lined with windows overlooking the bay. There's actually a reason for this. In 1961, Alfred Hitchcock selected Bodega Bay as the film location for his legendary film The Birds. The Tides Wharf was used both as a set and as a backdrop for numerous scenes. Today, besides offering breakfast, lunch, and dinner, The Tides Wharf features a fish market, snack bar, and covered outdoor cocktail area right on the bay.

For more intimate dining, the Bay View Restaurant & Lounge is located up the hill, with an elegant menu and indescribable sunsets. The Bay View hosts monthly winemaker dinners featuring many top Sonoma and Napa Valley vintners serving four course wine and food pairings. A one-night exclusive room rate is offered to winemaker dinner guests. The Inn at the Tides also offers corporate meeting facilities and a beautiful venue for indoor and outdoor wedding ceremonies and receptions.

Upon check-in, guests are welcomed in their rooms with a bottle of wine and the kind of view they'll never forget. The swimming pool and spa are appropriately heated, and there's always the option of an in-room therapeutic massage. In the morning, a complimentary full breakfast awaits, and the friendly staff has all the answers for those looking for ideas on how to spend their day. Many head for Sonoma wine country to hike, kayak, and sample wines--and then return to their sanctuary and another memorable sunset at The Inn at the Tides.

CONTACT

Reservations: 800.541.7788

707.875.2751

innatthetides.com

reservations@innatthetides.com

800 Coast Hwy One

Bodega Bay, CA 94923

$169 and up

SPECIAL NOTES

Scenic view, gift shop, winemaker dinners, corporate events, weddings

