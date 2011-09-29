Monitors That Pull Double-Duty for Marketing

September 29, 2011 1 min read

Monitors can be repurposed as interactive marketing kiosks, allowing your customers to see for themselves just how innovative you are. Here are three of the sharpest.

Litl Webbook

($399)

When is a cheapie netbook a POS display? When it hinges 270 degrees to create its own stand. The litl is the perfect dirt-cheap kiosk for an office or retail environment.

Chumby 8

($200)

Put the chumby 8 loaded with all your marketing jazz in a customer waiting or service area. Customers won't be able to resist fiddling with it.

Ceiva Pro 80

($148, may require a monthly fee starting at $7)

The 8-inch Ceiva connects to any PC or Mac to create an instant marketing terminal--near a cash register, for example--that an off-site marketer can update in real time. Can you say lucrative?

Photos© David Johnson