Create Card-Free Rewards Programs with Apps

Cardboard punch cards and laminated key-ring tags are so yesteryear. This batch of apps allows customers to ditch the cards and keep track of their loyalty and purchase-based rewards programs on their smartphones. If your business has such programs in place, take a look at how these apps can help you manage them.

CaptureCodeCaptureCode: Merchant functions of this sales-tracking app integrate with social media and many point-of-sale systems to help you get more customers and track their buying habits. Using that information, promotions can then be tailored to individuals specifically. Available for iPhone and Android.

 

CardStarCardStar: Aggregate offers and track sales habits of individuals. A simple online sign-up gives customers access to information about your business, including contacts, store locators and mobile coupons. Design incentive programs and communicate information that's important to consumers, like product recalls. Available for iPhone, Android, BlackBerry and some Windows and Nokia phones.

 

Key RingKey Ring: With this app, customers scan all their cards into their smartphones and sync cards among family members, and merchants customize offers and promotions to users. Consumers can join the Key Ring Rx Savings program for discounts on prescription drugs. The free app is available for iPhone, Android, Windows 7 and BlackBerry.

