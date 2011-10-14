ADP's New Payroll On-the-Go HR App

October 14, 2011 2 min read

What it is: ADP Mobile Solutions is a free human resources app optimized for Apple's iPhone and iPad (with browser access on Android and BlackBerry devices).

What it does: Employees of ADP's U.S. clients can now check their HR, payroll and benefits information anywhere, anytime. They can view statements from up to five previous pay periods (toggling between net pay and gross pay year-to-date) as well as 401(k) allocations, distribution percentages, account balances and rate of return. Users can also clock in, clock out and create time sheets. In addition, the app extends company news and staff directory information to the mobile platform, enabling employees who work remotely to more efficiently interact with the home office.

Why you need it: Ninety-four percent of mobile workers now carry smartphones, and 41 percent wield tablets. An additional 34 percent plan to buy a tablet by the end of this fall, according to a recent survey conducted by enterprise mobility services provider iPass. ADP Mobile Solutions connects them to management and colleagues no matter where their work leads.

"Mobile phones are the device you have with you all the time," says Roberto Masiero, ADP's vice president of enterprise application architecture. "For companies with mobile workers, like construction or trucking companies, this app is a phenomenal way to keep them engaged and keep them feeling like they're part of the team."