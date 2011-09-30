The Top Global Franchises of 2011

September 30, 2011 1 min read

This story appears in the October 2011 issue of . Subscribe »

It really is a small world, and franchising is one of the reasons why. Thanks to franchises, you can travel the globe and never feel far from home. You can stay in a Hampton hotel in Japan, get a late-night snack at Denny's in Mexico, or do Jazzercise in Germany. In Entrepreneur's top global franchise ranking, you'll find these and 147 other top franchisors that have set their sights on selling franchises outside the U.S. You'll also find stats on international franchise growth, some of the hottest international markets and what types of franchises are most successful in them.

Related: Six Tips for Taking Your Franchise Global

The top global franchises are listed based on how they ranked in Entrepreneur's 2011 Franchise 500®. The rankings are based solely on objective, quantifiable criteria such as size, growth, financial strength and financial stability. They are not intended to endorse any particular franchise company. No matter what country in which you're interested in buying a franchise, only you can decide which opportunity is right for you by consulting with attorneys and accountants, reading the company's documents and talking to franchisees.

View the Top Global Franchises List