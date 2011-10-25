Starting a Business

Maker Faire and the Growth of Do-It-Yourself

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
Writer and Author, Specializing in Business and Finance
4 min read

This story appears in the November 2011 issue of . Subscribe »
Special Report
State of the Creative Nation
Creative arts entrepreneurs are building new businesses while reinvigorating cities and towns across the country. We checked around to see who's creating what, and how this growing creative class contributes to economies small and large.

Mark Frauenfelder noticed them everywhere he went: bleary-eyed souls peering up over their laptops and monitors, craving something more tactile than a keyboard, plus a measure of control over their surroundings. And then it began: They started making things, things that didn't necessarily have anything to do with 1s or 0s. From handcrafted furniture to bespoke clothing to homemade robots, the Maker Movement took hold in California's geek-heavy communities in the early 2000s and has since grown into an international phenomenon. We asked Frauenfelder, founder of BoingBoing.net and editor-in-chief of Make magazine, to weigh in on the impact and reach of DIY.

Maker Faire--Mecca for makers--is a bellwether of the movement's growth. The 2006 launch of the gathering in San Mateo, Calif., attracted 20,000 creators of varying skill levels, while the 2011 event packed in 100,000 people and now has spin-offs in Detroit and New York. Make's readership is growing, and Frauenfelder sees a future subscription base of 4 to 5 million. "There's room to grow [to the levels of] Popular Science and Popular Mechanics when those magazines were about do-it-yourself," he says.

Mark Frauenfelder
Mark Frauenfelder

The movement that caught on in the garages and basements of California's Bay Area is showing signs of true financial power. Kit makers like Boulder, Colo., SparkFun Electronics are "making millions," while Etsy.com, where many a maker sells his or her work, has been valued at $300 million. Make helps entrepreneurs with promising products develop and sell their own DIY kits. Ponoko, based in Wellington, New Zealand, and Shapeways, a Dutch startup that landed $5 million in venture capital and opened a New York office in December 2010, match makers with the design and construction assistance they may need to fulfill their visions. In August, software company Autodesk purchased the maker website Instructables.com, although terms of the deal were undisclosed.

The Maker Movement has also spawned "hacker spaces"--community locations where people can come together and create. More than 500 active hacker spaces worldwide are listed on Hackerspaces.org, a website that catalogs them and includes "places that are repressive, totalitarian regimes, places you wouldn't expect, like Myanmar," Frauenfelder says.

The Maker Movement is also touted as a boon to education because of the science, technology, engineering and math components necessary for many inventions. In a September 2010 speech at the New York Hall of Science, Thomas Kalil, from the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy, encouraged young people to become makers, saying, "After all, we wouldn't teach kids how to play football by lecturing to them about football for years and years before allowing them to play."

Recent Maker Faire events have showcased inventions with the clean lines of professionally designed prototypes instead of the "cobbled together from scrap materials" look, Frauenfelder says. Seed Studio in Shenzhen, China, is an open hardware developer that ups the invention ante into electronics and peripherals. "When I was an engineer in the mid-'80s, the software was expensive. Now, Google's SketchUp is a thousand times more powerful, and it's free," Frauenfelder says.

Frauenfelder crafts musical instruments out of cigar boxes, with plans in the works to create a pie-tin banjo-ukulele combination in the near future. He and his 8-year-old daughter work on robotics projects, and he also makes his own skateboards. In the kitchen, Frauenfelder whips up batches of yogurt and sauerkraut. He is also working on an organic peanut butter stirrer. His advice: "Make things you use in your everyday life and you develop a relationship with and a connection to the things around you."

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Check out Entrepreneur Insurance
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Power of Passive Income

The Power of Passive Income

Buy From
Success is Easy

Success is Easy

Buy From
Start Your Own Photography Business

Start Your Own Photography Business

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From
Start Your Own Freelance Writing Business

Start Your Own Freelance Writing Business

Buy From
Start Your Own Etsy Business

Start Your Own Etsy Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Starting a Business

4 Ways Do-It-Yourself Entrepreneurs Can (and Should) Keep Things Simple

Starting a Business

Why This Entrepreneur Says Knowing Less Can Be Good for a New Business

Starting a Business

How to Make Money as a Musician