Technology

Review: Toughest Smartphones for Business

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
2 min read

This story appears in the November 2011 issue of . Subscribe »

Shiny ObjectsAnyone clinging to the notion that starting a business is a spic-and-span, khakis-wearing endeavour has never done it. Getting an operation off the ground is about as messy as you can get.

So you need a phone that can take it.

Until recently, phones that could be dropped, run over or otherwise abused were either ugly or low functioning or both. But now, phone makers and carriers are offering excellent ruggedized mobile options. Here's a look at the top end of tough phones for your business.

1. Casio G'zOne: Commando ($150 from Verizon with a two-year plan)
For what you would pay for a reasonable smartphone, you get a reasonable smartphone--with full Android power, zillions of apps and a 5-megapixel camera--that you can also drop, bash and lock in your freezer set to minus 25 degrees Celsius for a full 96 hours. If you are testing the rugged phone waters, start with a G'zOne.

2. Sonim XP1300 Core ($425 with no contract)
For a basic, unlocked, rugged phone that will work on any GSM-based provider's network in the U.S, get the Sonim XP1300. You'll find this unit utterly void of bells and whistles. But here, simplicity translates to toughness: The XP is as close to indestructible as a phone can get.

3. Juniper Systems Mesa Rugged Notepad (starts at $2,800)
Designed, engineered and built by Logan, Utah-based Juniper Systems, this notepad is tougher than most military specs. It's immune to a 30-foot drop, full freezing and a direct sledgehammer hit--heck, you can use this thing as a hammer if you want. For a data-enabled, portable mini-tablet that absolutely, positively has to work anywhere, it has to be the Mesa.

4. Sanyo Taho ($50 from Sprint with a two-year plan)
This phone has limited features, no apps and looks that could not be more dorky. So why do we care? Two words: 50 bucks. For the price of a basic cell phone, you get one with legit military-grade durability. For staying connected in rugged terrain on the cheap, the Taho makes a strong business argument.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Check out Entrepreneur Insurance
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Web Presence

Million Dollar Web Presence

Buy From
Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Technology

Drones May One Day Deliver Your Ben & Jerry's Ice Cream

Technology

How to Leverage AI to Upskill Employees

Technology

Atari Wants to Build Video Game-Themed Hotels