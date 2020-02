Five Tools for a Smarter Business

November 10, 2011 2 min read

GoodData

The GoodData platform provides ready-made connections with Google Analytics, Salesforce.com and Zendesk, not to mention the ability to tap into other applications for custom-built business intelligence solutions.

Pricing: $1,000 to $3,000 per month for small businesses; base plan offers data for one project workspace and dashboard for up to 25 users with 500,000 rows of data space; premium offers three project workspaces and dashboards for up to 100 users with 5 million rows of data space.