What Entrepreneurs Can Learn About Social Media from Adam Carolla

Adam Carolla has one of the most loyal and devoted communities around.

That community has grown with him from Loveline to The Man Show and Crank Yankers. When his syndicated daily radio show ended in 2009, he stumbled into the podcasting world and relaunched The Adam Carolla Show. Since then, his audience has only grown larger -- pushing his podcast to No. 1 in the world with more than 70 million downloads last year. His fans also helped him win 2011's Guinness World Record for Most Downloaded Podcast in the World.

How does the on-air personality and entrepreneur keep people engaged and wanting more? Here's his advice: "Post content regularly."

"I try and always do a podcast five times a week," Carolla told me. "I've never really broken this down before, but, in movies, you almost have no connection to fans. And if you do TV, you're kind of connected, but they know you as the TV name not your real name. If you do radio, there's more of a bond there. And then if you do a podcast it's like you're literally inside of your fans."

While The Adam Carolla Show is the flagship enterprise, the platform has allowed him to launch other properties under his podcast network ACE Broadcasting including This Week with Larry Miller, and his wife's show For Crying Out Loud. Fans can now stay connected with all things Carolla on his new branded site and app available at AceAnywhere.com, Twitter accounts @AdamCarolla and @AdamCarollaShow, his Facebook page as well as get previews of the following day's podcast on YouTube.

But besides being incredibly accessible, here are three ways Carolla is able to keep fans coming back and how other entrepreneurs can too: