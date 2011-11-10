Marketing

What Entrepreneurs Can Learn About Social Media from Adam Carolla

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

What Entrepreneurs Can Learn About Social Media From Adam CarollaAdam Carolla has one of the most loyal and devoted communities around.

That community has grown with him from Loveline to The Man Show and Crank Yankers. When his syndicated daily radio show ended in 2009, he stumbled into the podcasting world and relaunched The Adam Carolla Show. Since then, his audience has only grown larger -- pushing his podcast to No. 1 in the world with more than 70 million downloads last year. His fans also helped him win 2011's Guinness World Record for Most Downloaded Podcast in the World.

How does the on-air personality and entrepreneur keep people engaged and wanting more? Here's his advice: "Post content regularly."

"I try and always do a podcast five times a week," Carolla told me. "I've never really broken this down before, but, in movies, you almost have no connection to fans. And if you do TV, you're kind of connected, but they know you as the TV name not your real name. If you do radio, there's more of a bond there. And then if you do a podcast it's like you're literally inside of your fans."

While The Adam Carolla Show is the flagship enterprise, the platform has allowed him to launch other properties under his podcast network ACE Broadcasting including This Week with Larry Miller, and his wife's show For Crying Out Loud. Fans can now stay connected with all things Carolla on his new branded site and app available at AceAnywhere.com, Twitter accounts @AdamCarolla and @AdamCarollaShow, his Facebook page as well as get previews of the following day's podcast on YouTube.

But besides being incredibly accessible, here are three ways Carolla is able to keep fans coming back and how other entrepreneurs can too:

  1. Be interactive. 
    When you follow Carolla, you get the typical musings of the comedian, @ replies to his followers, but you also get fun engagement for segments connected to his shows like #MakeUpMovie. Fans just tweet back their titles using the hashtag, and the most liked suggestions get an on-air shout out. It's consistent and fun. 
     
  2. Take a stand.
    He knows what he stands for and goes for it. What every brand or entrepreneur alike can learn from Carolla is the ability to find that authentic voice and embrace it. Don't second guess who you are and why you're doing what you're doing. Your community will find you and you will find your community. 
     
  3. Be your brand.
    "For years, people would ask Dr. Drew and me: What's the key to what you guys do? What's the hook? Why is this format so successful? I'd go you're looking at them. You get rid of us then you just have two people answering questions," says Carolla. "The thing about a good podcast is you have to have a good host. If you don't have a compelling host then you have nothing." The same is true for entrepreneurs. You are as important -- if not more so -- than your company's products or services.

