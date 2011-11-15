Marketing

Expert Live Chat: How to Ramp Up Sales

Join sales expert Grant Cardone as he answers your most pressing sales questions.
In a still-sputtering economy, staying on your sales game and expanding your customer base has become more important than ever. And we're here to help, whether you're a startup or an established entrepreneur in need of fresh ideas.

Join us for a live online chat with sales expert Grant Cardone Thurs., Nov. 17, at 3 p.m. EST. Bring your burning sales questions for a 45-minute strategy session. Add this event to your calendar and set a reminder on Yahoo Calendar, Google Calendar or download Outlook/iCal (Right click and Save as).

On Twitter during the live chat, use the #EntLive hashtag when submitting questions and quoting @grantcardone in your tweets.

Cardone is a sales expert who has provided sales training programs to large global companies and authored several books to help businesses close more deals. He is also the executive producer and star of his own TV show on the National Geographic Channel, "Turnaround King" that was created around his business coaching.

Related: Masterminding with 'Turnaround King' Grant Cardone

Log on to Entrepreneur.com during our live chat and Cardone will answer your most pressing questions. He'll share proven sales strategies to help grow your business – and your bottom line. To get started right now, post your question for Grant in the comments section below, and yours might be chosen for the live chat. Then, tune in on Thursday at 3:00 p.m. EST for solutions to the most challenging sales situations, and ask more questions in real time.

What is your biggest sales challenge right now?

