Project Grow

Who to Follow on Twitter for Innovative Business Ideas

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
min read

Who to Follow on Twitter for Innovative Business IdeasMario Schulzke believes in the power of ideas.

But the German-born ad agency director and part-time Ironman triathlete isn't just keen on his own musings, Schulzke wants to help you enliven your own innovative ideas too. Enter, IdeaMensch, the Los Angeles-based website that features daily interviews with visionaries, CEOs and entrepreneurs.

How does he crystalize these concepts? Twitter, for one @ideamensch. Here are Schulzke’s top five Twitter streams to follow for finding the best new entrepreneurial ideas.

  1. @trendwatching
    Followers: 53,339
    Tweets: 1,530
    Operating out of London with hundreds of "spotters" worldwide and 160,000 subscribers Trendwatching.com is on the hunt for the latest fads. The research firm's Twitter feed, as one would expect, is primarily comprised of previews of trends from around the globe.
    Sample tweet: Crearmoda - In Spain, design your own clothing via 3D simulatorhttp://www.springwise.com/fashion_beauty/spain-design-clothing-3d-simulator/ ( #MIY )
     
  2. @springwise
    Followers: 37,811
    Tweets: 2,631
    Also from London, Springwise.com posts about entrepreneurial ideas from around the world, such as customizable liqueurs in the U.K. and smartphone grocery shopping in South Korea. Through its blog, newsletter and Twitter feed, Springwise dispatches trend reports and profiles about small businesses and entrepreneurs. 
    Sample tweet: Marriott’s Renaissance Pittsburgh Hotel -- Guests surrender digital devices upon check-in
     
  3. @psfk
    Followers: 35,870
    Tweets: 22,234
    Self-described as, "Your go-to source of new idea tweets," the New York publisher and consultancy, PSFK has one primary belief: All innovative ideas are worth sharing. What does the company tend to tweet? Ideas, ideas, ideas. No matter how big -- or little -- the goal is to share knowledge in the hopes that innovation begets more innovation.
    Sample tweet: New Heat Imaging Technology Makes Tanks Invisible
     
  4. @kickstarter 
    Followers: 441,884
    Tweets: 1,718
    Since you're likely not the only one with a peerless creative project in mind, consider going to the source of where projects get funded. One popular stop is the New York-based funding platform, Kickstarter.com. The company's tweets tend to revolve around boosting the awareness of projects hoping to obtain funding on the site. 
    Sample tweet: Project of the Day: Aron Steinke's autobiographical comic featuring his wolf-monster doppelgänger.
     
  5. @coolhunting
    Followers: 75,130
    Tweets: 4,235
    Coolhunting.com knows what cool is. Art, style, culture, technology -- you name it and this New York-based publication is featuring it on their exhaustive website. Coolhunting.com's Twitter feed features daily updates on innovative products and services.
    Sample Tweet: The future arrives in the present with a charity auction of 1500 pairs of long-coveted sneakers http://bit.ly/nEkwjC

What other inspiring entrepreneurial resources would you add to this list? Leave a comment and let us know. 

More from Entrepreneur

Terry's digital marketing expertise can help you with campaign planning, execution and optimization and best practices for content marketing.
Book Your Session

For a limited time only, get this bundle of Entrepreneur Press® titles for less than $30 (60% OFF) on our bookstore when you use "LEAP" at checkout.
Buy Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From
Start Your Own Etsy Business

Start Your Own Etsy Business

Buy From
Travel Hosting Business: Step-by-Step Startup Guide

Travel Hosting Business: Step-by-Step Startup Guide

Buy From
Start Your Own Travel Hosting Business

Start Your Own Travel Hosting Business

Buy From
Start Your Own Import/Export Business

Start Your Own Import/Export Business

Buy From
Start Your Own Personal Training Business

Start Your Own Personal Training Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Starting a Business

Got an Awesome New Business Idea? Here's What to Do Next.

Starting a Business

Think You're Ready for a New Venture? Answer These 5 Questions First.

Starting a Business

Want Startup Success? Keep It Simple, Stupid!