Marketing

12 Days of Indie Merchant Gifts: Day 1

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.
12 Days of Indie Merchant Gifts
The Shopping List Bag, made by L.E. Green Bags
of Cedar Grove, N.J. (photo above), priced at $13.99.

Need a gift for someone special? Want to support a small business? Look no further.

A month ago, we asked artisans, craftspeople and independent merchants to tell us about their one-of-a-kind items that would make a perfect gift for someone special this holiday season. We were flooded with responses – more than 200 in all – and found the task of narrowing the selection for our Indie Merchant Holiday Gift Guide rather daunting.

But an intrepid team of editors at Entrepreneur.com pored over your stories, photos and prices (we didn't accept items over $50), and selected the 12 items that we felt were the most unique, valuable or functional of the lot – and of course, featured a nice story behind its inception. As journalists, we like stories. You told us some great ones.

Rather than announce the winning items at once, we've decided to roll out a gift per day over the next 12 days in order to shine a spotlight on each individual merchant. On Dec. 12, we'll ask you, the reader, to vote for your favorite. We'll plan to announce the Readers' Choice Award on Dec. 19, just in time for last-minute holiday shopping.  

So, drumroll please. Today's gift is in the popular "bags" category. While we received numerous submissions from bag makers, the one that stood out to us is The Shopping List Bag, made by L.E. Green Bags of Cedar Grove, N.J. (photo above), priced at $13.99.

Owner Daniel J. Russo tells us that he was inspired to create this bag when he realized that people habitually forget to bring their reusable bag to the grocery store. Two-thirds of shoppers also use a list, he knew. So why not attach one's shopping list directly to the bag?

"I spent one afternoon furiously cutting, gluing, drawing, tracing, and running back and forth to the art store for fasteners, fabric, clips, magnets and plenty of glue, as I don't know how to sew," he wrote. "At the end of the day, The Shopping List Bag was born and it worked better than expected!"

Russo also told us that "it's a great feeling" to help friends and family reduce their environmental impact. We liked the eco-friendly aspect of his story … plus Russo's entrepreneurial scrappiness. He sold bags out of the trunk of his car until he got serious, wrote a business plan and pursued the business full-time.

Check back tomorrow to vote for your favorite item in this year's gift guide.

Day 1: "The Shopping List Bag" - L.E. Green Bags
Day 2: Children's multicultural books - Hartlyn Kids  
Day 3: Chalkboard beer mug - The Man Registry
Day 4: Recycled china pendant - The Broken Plate Pendant Co.
Day 5: Vegan lip balm - Sprout Skincare
Day 6: Fair-trade-certified soccer ball - Senda Athletics
Day 6: Fair-trade-certified soccer ball - Senda Athletics
Day 7: Digital luggage scale - EatSmart Products
Day 8: Dog treat pouch - Sara Bella Upcycled
Day 9: "Not sent from my iPhone" Stationery set - Red Letter Paper Co.
Day 10: Key lime BBQ Sauce - Reva Foods
Day 11: Periodic Table of Elements necklace - My London Sun

More from Entrepreneur

Terry's digital marketing expertise can help you with campaign planning, execution and optimization and best practices for content marketing.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

No B.S. Direct Marketing

No B.S. Direct Marketing

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Email Marketing for Business

Ultimate Guide to Email Marketing for Business

Buy From
The Digital Marketing Handbook

The Digital Marketing Handbook

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to YouTube for Business

Ultimate Guide to YouTube for Business

Buy From
No B.S. Guide to Powerful Presentations

No B.S. Guide to Powerful Presentations

Buy From
The Advertising Solution

The Advertising Solution

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Marketing

How Millennials are Marketing to Gen Z

What Cannabis Businesses Can Learn from the Sex-Toy Industry

Marketing

What Seth Godin Wants You To Know About Marketing in 2019