Marketing

Giving Kids the Gift of Travel

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.
Hartlyn Kids
Children's multicultural books, published by Hartlyn Kids of Hartford, Conn., priced at $12.99.

Editor's Note: We're rolling out 12 Days of Indie Merchant Gifts. Readers can vote for their favorite gifts, starting Dec. 12. 

Today's gift is for that special kid in your life. It was hard to narrow down the submissions that we received in this category, because lots of merchants sent in photos of super-cute children using or wearing their one-of-a-kind products. But we liked this series of children's multicultural books created by Hartlyn Kids the best. 

Aisha Greene says her books expose children and their parents to the diversity of cultures around the world, without leaving their doorstep. She says her company, an independent book publisher in Hartford, Conn., was inspired by this Maya Angelou quote:

"Perhaps travel cannot prevent bigotry, but by demonstrating that all peoples cry, laugh, eat, worry, and die, it can introduce the idea that if we try and understand each other, we may even become friends." 

To date, Greene's company has published two books, about trips to India and the Philippines, written by local authors who have knowledge of the area. "Our books are designed to give a true and authentic snapshot of the day in the life of a child from various regions around the globe," she says, adding that the company also sells toy passports. "It is a great and easy way to give the gift of travel to loved ones for cheaper than the cost of a plane ticket." 

We liked Greene's entrepreneurial ambition, too: "Our goal is to visit every country and travel the globe... one book at a time," she says.

Check back tomorrow to see which indie merchant’s gift we’ve selected for Day No. 3. And don't forget to vote for your favorite, starting Dec. 12.

Day 1: "The Shopping List Bag" - L.E. Green Bags
Day 2: Children's multicultural books - Hartlyn Kids  
Day 3: Chalkboard beer mug - The Man Registry
Day 4: Recycled china pendant - The Broken Plate Pendant Co.
Day 5: Vegan lip balm - Sprout Skincare
Day 6: Fair-trade-certified soccer ball - Senda Athletics
Day 6: Fair-trade-certified soccer ball - Senda Athletics
Day 7: Digital luggage scale - EatSmart Products
Day 8: Dog treat pouch - Sara Bella Upcycled
Day 9: "Not sent from my iPhone" Stationery set - Red Letter Paper Co.
Day 10: Key lime BBQ Sauce - Reva Foods
Day 11: Periodic Table of Elements necklace - My London Sun

More from Entrepreneur

Elizabeth's expertise can help you scale your business, build a personal brand and focus on being a value-driven CEO.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

No B.S. Direct Marketing

No B.S. Direct Marketing

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Email Marketing for Business

Ultimate Guide to Email Marketing for Business

Buy From
The Digital Marketing Handbook

The Digital Marketing Handbook

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to YouTube for Business

Ultimate Guide to YouTube for Business

Buy From
No B.S. Guide to Powerful Presentations

No B.S. Guide to Powerful Presentations

Buy From
The Advertising Solution

The Advertising Solution

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Marketing

How Millennials are Marketing to Gen Z

What Cannabis Businesses Can Learn from the Sex-Toy Industry

Marketing

What Seth Godin Wants You To Know About Marketing in 2019