Starting a Business

Tebowing.com: Scrambling to Build a Business on a Viral Trend

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
3 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Tebowing

What could be harder than starting a viral Internet meme? How about building a successful business around one.

But that's just what Jared Kleinstein, creator of Tebowing.com, is seeking to do.

He didn't set out to. Inspiration hit to build his tribute website after watching the October Broncos-Dolphins football game in a bar with friends.

Related Video: A Fashion Startup Goes Viral

At the start of the fourth quarter, a Broncos victory seemed hopeless. But miraculously, Denver scored two touchdowns in quick succession, then secured the win in overtime. While everyone else celebrated, Broncos quarterback Tim Tebow struck what's become his signature pose, dropping to one knee, fist tucked under his chin, and prayed.

Kleinstein and his friends walked out of the bar, and took a picture as they recreated Tebow’s famous move, which Kleinstein would coin "Tebowing." Tebow, the son of Christian missionaries, has always been proud of his faith.

Tebowing

The next day, Kleinstein launched Tebowing.com. He told a few friends about it and encouraged them to post their pictures. By the end of its first full day, the site received about 850 unique views. The next day, that figure had risen to about 10,000. The next day, 350,000. Kleinstein received a text message from a friend telling him to turn on CNN: Tebowing had officially gone viral, making national news in about three days. The site has since been attracting up to 15,000 page views per day since the initial rush, and received over 12,500 photo submissions.

Related: Ten Hot Startup Business Ideas

Kleinstein had no intention of making Tebowing.com a business. “It’s kind of the opposite of the American business plan… This business was created after the product was already in place," says the 24-year-old web professional who lives in Manhattan and has a degree in marketing and entrepreneurship.

Kleinstein scrambled to build a business and capitalize on the site's popularity. He used an open-source template to create a blog-style website. He then used a do-it-yourself apparel platform called Spreadshirt.com to produce and distribute his Tebowing merchandise, which includes T-shirts, hoodies, baby bibs, and dog bandannas which sell for $15 to $40. Jared declined to disclose revenues, but did say a portion goes to local Denver charities but he hasn't quit his day job at StreetEasy.com. a real-estate listings company.

The sustainability of businesses based on popular fads can be difficult to predict, says Ben Huh, CEO of the Cheeseburger Network, a Seattle Wash.-based company which runs five popular blogs, including icanhascheeseburger.com. His advice? Do what you love, connect with the site's community, and concentrate on offering good content, not chasing fads. A website is a business, and it should be treated like a business, he says. “If your business plan relies on luck, good luck with that."

Related: Chief Cheezburger Ben Huh Dishes on Social Media
 

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Starting, buying, or growing your small business shouldn’t be hard. Guidant Financial works to make financing easy for current and aspiring small business owners by providing custom funding solutions, financing education, and more.
Learn More

Related Books

The Power of Passive Income

The Power of Passive Income

Buy From
Success is Easy

Success is Easy

Buy From
Start Your Own Photography Business

Start Your Own Photography Business

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From
Start Your Own Freelance Writing Business

Start Your Own Freelance Writing Business

Buy From
Start Your Own Etsy Business

Start Your Own Etsy Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Starting a Business

Infographic: The 10 Best Cities for Young Entrepreneurs in the U.S.

Starting a Business

How to Start a Consulting Business: Get Ready to Launch

Starting a Business

Why This Entrepreneur Says Knowing Less Can Be Good for a New Business