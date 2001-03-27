My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Growth Strategies

Healthy Returns

Travel insurance: An ounce of prevention?
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
2 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Entrepreneur magazine, April 1999

Traveling overseas is challenging enough, with language and cultural barriers to overcome at almost every turn. Add a debilitating illness or injury to the equation, and you could be in serious trouble.

Unfortunately, this happens more often that you think. By some estimates, four in every 1,000 business travelers become so ill they have to return home.

"If you're in a hospital, you want a doctor who speaks your language," says Donna Murrell of Birmingham, Alabama, MedJet Assistance LLC, which operates a fleet of flying ambulances.

MedJet charges individuals $150 per year for its coverage and maintains a 24-hour emergency phone number travelers can use to consult with U.S. medical professionals. It also refers members to an international network of English-speaking physicians for less serious emergencies.

So who needs travel insurance? If your business takes you to dangerous places or locations with substandard medical facilities, chances are you'll benefit from a policy. If you're not sure, check out the U.S. State Department's Travel Warnings, Consular Information Sheets and Public Announcements page at http://travel.state.gov/travel_warnings.html.

Even if your destination isn't on the government's black list, you may still want to consider insurance. Mark Sobsey, a professor of environmental microbiology at the University of North Carolina in Chapel Hill, recently tested the sewage tanks on airplanes and found they contained viruses linked to a number of deadly infections, including neurological diseases, and gastrointestinal illnesses.

Contact Sources

Medjet Assistance LLC, (800) 9-MEDJET, http://www.medjetassistance.com

Christopher Elliott is a writer in Los Angeles and a columnist for "ABC News Online."

More from Entrepreneur

Jason's expertise and experience can help you with storytelling, motivation, and pitching your business to media.
Book Your Session
In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Buy From
The Innovation Mentality

The Innovation Mentality

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Habits

Million Dollar Habits

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Growth Strategies

3 Tips to Turn Tough Conversations Into Profitable Ones

Growth Strategies

3 Ways the 'Crystal,' Not Just the 'Glass,' Ceiling Blocks Your Growth

Growth Strategies

Get Attention and Grow Your Business Without Actually Talking About It