Growth Strategies

Hope For The Holidays

Expert tips on preventing bad holiday trips.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
2 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Entrepreneur magazine, October 1998

If the words "November business trip" strike fear in your heart, you're not alone. According to the U.S. Department of Transportation, the two weeks before and after Thanksgiving are the busiest travel times of the year. And the stretch between Turkey Day and Christmas isn't much better.

Corporate travel consultant Robert Anderson advises avoiding travel during the holidays. Many veteran business travelers flat-out refuse to board an airplane the week of Thanksgiving unless it's a life-or-death emergency.

If you must travel, plan ahead. Fly or drive during off-hours, taking a red-eye or an alternate route that lets you avoid big cities. "That way," says Anderson, "you stand a better chance of having a sane [trip]."

Charles Leocha, author of the book Travel Rights (World Leisure Corp.), warns that you're more likely to get bumped from a flight during the holidays because carriers tend to overbook. "If you can get a boarding pass, then do it," he says. Also, don't take ticketless travel for granted; bringing a printout of your itinerary with you could make a big difference.

Finally, arrive at the airport early. Road warriors accustomed to cutting it close to their departure times should know that in late fall, carriers are more likely to close the gate exactly 10 minutes before departure, in accordance with their regulations. Says Leocha, "Airlines don't enforce the 10-minute rule as rigorously the rest of the year."

Christopher Elliott is a writer in Los Angeles and a columnist for "ABC News Online."

Contact Sources

Corporate Travel Management, 2943 Defford Rd., Norristown, PA 19403, (610) 584-6939

U.S. Bureau of Transportation Statistics, (800) 853-1351, http://www.bts.gov"
 

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Go to Biz Planning Plus
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Buy From
The Innovation Mentality

The Innovation Mentality

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Growth Strategies

5 Ways Leaders Can Shift Their Perspective, Grow Their Career and Change Their Life for the Better

Growth Strategies

How to Create More Time and Money to Grow Your Small Business

Growth Strategies

Want to Be Successful? Stop Thinking About Failure