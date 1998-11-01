My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Growth Strategies

Friendlier Skies

Relax... high flying doesn't have to mean high stress.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
2 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Entrepreneur magazine, November 1998

At this time of year, when planes are packed with people going to visit their families for the holidays, flying is enough to stress out even the most experienced business traveler.

"Stress is a part of air travel," observes former flight attendant Diana Fairechild, whose book, JET SMART (Flyana Rhyme), offers tips on how to overcome the pressures of flying. "Making the reservation, getting to the airport early, carrying heavy bags and arriving in a place where you may not speak the language can be stressful."

A few simple in-flight relaxation techniques can help you manage the stress:

  • Dress comfortably. Wear natural fibers, and avoid tight clothes. Put on layers so you can remove or add clothing as the temperature changes.
  • Don't sit still. Get up and walk around the cabin every hour or two to get your blood flowing.
  • Exercise while seated. Flex your ankles, rotate your neck from side to side, and roll your shoulders to relieve stress. You may look silly, but you'll avoid discomfort later. Flexing your ankles, for instance, helps prevent swollen feet.
  • Do mental gymnastics. Envision yourself skiing or swimming. Experts believe these exercises can help reduce tension, even if the activity is imaginary.

Christopher Elliott is a writer in Annapolis, Maryland, and a columnist for "ABC News Online."

Contact Sources

Healthy Flying, (800) 524-8477, http://www.flyana.com

More from Entrepreneur

Learn to be a better leader and develop successful marketing and branding strategies with Dr. Patti Fletcher's help.
Book Your Session
In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Buy From
The Innovation Mentality

The Innovation Mentality

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Habits

Million Dollar Habits

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Growth Strategies

3 Tips to Turn Tough Conversations Into Profitable Ones

Growth Strategies

3 Ways the 'Crystal,' Not Just the 'Glass,' Ceiling Blocks Your Growth

Growth Strategies

Get Attention and Grow Your Business Without Actually Talking About It