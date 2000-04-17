Business & Pleasure

St. Petersburg, Florida

A center of commerce on Florida's West Coast, St. Petersburg boasts an average temperature of 73 degrees and 361 sunny days a year, making it a great place to work and play.

Where to stay: The Don CeSar Beach Resort & Spa, a historic resort built in 1928, offers plenty of meeting space near the beach; (800) 282-1116.

Don't miss: The Salvador Dali Museum, featuring a large collection of oil paintings, watercolors, drawings, sculptures and other media.

For more information, call the St. Petersburg/Clearwater Area Convention & Visitors Bureau at (800) 345-6710.

Christopher Elliott is a writer in Annapolis, Maryland, and a columnist for ABC News Online. Contact him at http://www.elliott.org.