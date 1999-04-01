My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Growth Strategies

Cabin Fever

Fighting off the flying bug
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
2 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Entrepreneur magazine, April 1999

Does flying make you sick? Air carriers are worried it might, and with good reason: Airline passengers grouped closely together breathe the same dry, recycled cabin air when they travel.

Medical experts say the odds of catching an airborne virus on a flight are significantly higher than they are elsewhere. "There's an increased risk of infection in an aircraft cabin because the air is confined," says Dr. Peter J. Lambrou, director of the Center for Aviation Medicine and Safety at the Medical Center in Pittsburgh.

So what can you do to keep from getting sick?

  • Stay hydrated. Dry cabin air makes you more vulnerable to infection. Drink lots of water, and keep your nose hydrated with saline nasal spray or petroleum jelly.
  • Avoid infected passengers. If you're sitting next to someone who appears to be ill, ask to be moved. The closer you are to the source of a potential infection, the greater the chances are that you'll get sick.
  • Don't drink -- alcohol, that is. Although alcoholic beverages are often free in first and business classes (sometimes making it hard to refuse), experts caution that alcohol dehydrates you and can make you more susceptible to illness. Order juice or soda instead.
  • Wash up. Germ expert Charles Gerba, a professor of microbiology at the University of Arizona, Tucson, recently took random bacterial samples from hard surfaces inside an aircraft cabin and found that the bathroom door handles, toilet seat and sink were contaminated with E. coli bacteria. His advice? Always wash your hands after visiting the bathroom on the plane.

Christopher Elliot is Entrepreneur magazine's monthly "Travel" columnist.

More from Entrepreneur

Kathleen, Founder and CEO of Grayce & Co, a media and marketing consultancy, can help you develop a brand strategy, build marketing campaigns and learn how to balance work and life.
Book Your Session
In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Buy From
The Innovation Mentality

The Innovation Mentality

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Habits

Million Dollar Habits

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Growth Strategies

3 Tips to Turn Tough Conversations Into Profitable Ones

Growth Strategies

3 Ways the 'Crystal,' Not Just the 'Glass,' Ceiling Blocks Your Growth

Growth Strategies

Get Attention and Grow Your Business Without Actually Talking About It