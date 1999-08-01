My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Growth Strategies

Miles Plus

Balance popular with practical and you'll get the best reward
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
2 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Entrepreneur magazine, August 1999

Who's got the best frequent-flier program? The top hotel reward program? How about the number-one affinity card? Depends on who you ask--and who you are.

Randy Petersen, editor of InsideFlyer magazine, polls his readers on these subjects every year. This time around, the top picks included Continental OnePass and Marriott Rewards.

But selecting the program that's right for you isn't as easy as looking at the list of winners, warns Petersen. "When choosing a program, you have to take a number of things into consideration," he says.

Such as? Geography, for one. Determine which airlines offer the most flights to your closest airports or which hotel chain is best represented in the places you travel to. It makes no sense to start collecting miles with a supplier you'll rarely use.

Another factor is alliances, says Petersen. It isn't enough to look at a program on its own. Find out which other airlines or hotels you can collect points with as a member of the program. That way, even if you're not using your preferred airline, you can still rack up mileage credits.

"Talk to other people who are travelers in your area," suggests Petersen. "Ask them about their own experience. Get their advice."

What if it turns out to be bad advice? Don't worry, you can always switch programs. Often, an airline will even let you transfer your elite mileage status from another airplane, meaning you don't have to start from the beginning when you jump ship.

Christopher Elliott is a writer in Annapolis, Maryland. Contact him at http://www.elliott.org.

Contact Sources

InsideFlyer, (800) 767-8896, http://www.webflyer.com

More from Entrepreneur

David provides constructive insight to help businesses focus on their company growth, build brand awareness and know when and how to raise money.
Book Your Session
In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Buy From
The Innovation Mentality

The Innovation Mentality

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Habits

Million Dollar Habits

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Growth Strategies

3 Tips to Turn Tough Conversations Into Profitable Ones

Growth Strategies

3 Ways the 'Crystal,' Not Just the 'Glass,' Ceiling Blocks Your Growth

Growth Strategies

Get Attention and Grow Your Business Without Actually Talking About It