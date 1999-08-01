My Queue

Growth Strategies

Fall Fantasy

Leaving business behind to celebrate autumn
1 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Entrepreneur magazine, August 1999

New England is one of the most popular travel destinations from Labor Day to Halloween, when the leaves turn from green to bright orange to brown and fall from the trees. If you want to catch the foliage fireworks this year, it's time to make a few phone calls.

"Plan as far in advance as you can," says Laura Simoes of the New Hampshire Office of Travel and Tourism Development. Some well-known inns sell out as much as a year in advance, but during late summer, there are still plenty of good choices, she notes.

Another tip: Take advantage of a state's tourism resources. Most of the New England states, for example, offer weekly updates on foliage conditions, hotlines for booking hotel rooms during peak season, and Web sites with all the information on how to see the most leaves.

Christopher Elliott is a writer in Annapolis, Maryland. Contact him at http://www.elliott.org.

