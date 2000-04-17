Business & Pleasure

Park City, Utah

1 min read

Even though it's home to the giant slalom and bobsledding events in the 2002 Winter Olympic Games, Park City isn't just a winter resort. Its proximity to Salt Lake City and abundance of warm-weather activities, such as hiking and mountain biking, make it a perfect fall destination.

Where to stay: The Stein Eriksen Lodge (800-453-1302) at the Deer Valley Resort in Park City, Utah, has all the amenities and facilities you'd expect from a big-city property.

Don't miss: Great golfing at The Homestead Resort in nearby Midway (800-327-7220).

For more information, call the Park City Mountain Resort at (800) 222-7275.