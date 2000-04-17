Business & Pleasure

San Juan, Puerto Rico

April 17, 2000 1 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Located in the West Indies between the Dominican Republic and the Virgin Islands, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico is a gateway to the rest of the Caribbean and an ideal place to recharge your entrepreneurial batteries. It is also the future site of a new 580,000-square-foot convention center that will open in 2002.

Where to stay: the Ritz-Carlton, San Juan Hotel & Casino is an upscale property with some of the island's top meeting rooms. Call (800) 241-3333.

Don't miss: a visit to the El Yunque National Forest on the central eastern part of Puerto Rico, a 28,000-acre Caribbean forest that's the largest of its kind in the United States.

Contact: Puerto Rico Convention Bureau, (800) 875-4765, http://www.meetpuertorico.com