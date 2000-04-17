My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Growth Strategies

Business & Pleasure

San Juan, Puerto Rico
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
1 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Located in the West Indies between the Dominican Republic and the Virgin Islands, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico is a gateway to the rest of the Caribbean and an ideal place to recharge your entrepreneurial batteries. It is also the future site of a new 580,000-square-foot convention center that will open in 2002.

Where to stay: the Ritz-Carlton, San Juan Hotel & Casino is an upscale property with some of the island's top meeting rooms. Call (800) 241-3333.

Don't miss: a visit to the El Yunque National Forest on the central eastern part of Puerto Rico, a 28,000-acre Caribbean forest that's the largest of its kind in the United States.

Contact: Puerto Rico Convention Bureau, (800) 875-4765, http://www.meetpuertorico.com

More from Entrepreneur

Kathleen, Founder and CEO of Grayce & Co, a media and marketing consultancy, can help you develop a brand strategy, build marketing campaigns and learn how to balance work and life.
Book Your Session
In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Buy From
The Innovation Mentality

The Innovation Mentality

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Habits

Million Dollar Habits

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Growth Strategies

3 Tips to Turn Tough Conversations Into Profitable Ones

Growth Strategies

3 Ways the 'Crystal,' Not Just the 'Glass,' Ceiling Blocks Your Growth

Growth Strategies

Get Attention and Grow Your Business Without Actually Talking About It