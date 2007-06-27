My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Ready For Anything

Born Free

Start freelancing what you used to do as a full-time job.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
1 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Entrepreneur magazine, May 1999

Q: As an administrative assistant, I never thought I'd do anything entrepreneurial. But my boss is relocating and has asked me to stay on with him here, although he won't need a full 40 hours of work. How might I freelance my services to other companies? Are there any resources to help get me started? Sherri Chockley, Nashville

A: You've been presented with an opportunity to establish your own office support service. A Yellow Pages ad is probably the best way to line up additional clients. Of course, the Yellow Pages only come out once a year, so in the meantime, respond to help-wanted ads and offer to provide what they need as an outside service. You can also network among small-business organizations or with other secretarial or office support services for whom you could do overload work. An excellent resource is the Association of Business Support Services International Inc. at (800) 237-1462. Their monthly newsletter and manuals provide pricing, marketing and other how-to information.

Small-business experts Paul and Sarah Edwards recently released their second edition of Getting Business To Come To You ( Tarcher).

More from Entrepreneur

Michael Peggs expertise in SEO, PPC and paid social advertising can help you step up your marketing and advertising game.
Book Your Session
In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Power of Passive Income

The Power of Passive Income

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From
Start Your Own Etsy Business

Start Your Own Etsy Business

Buy From
Travel Hosting Business: Step-by-Step Startup Guide

Travel Hosting Business: Step-by-Step Startup Guide

Buy From
Start Your Own Travel Hosting Business

Start Your Own Travel Hosting Business

Buy From
Start Your Own Import/Export Business

Start Your Own Import/Export Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Starting a Business

These Are the 20 Best Cities to Start a Business

Starting a Business

4 Signs You're Expert Enough to Launch a Consulting Business

Starting a Business

To Succeed at Business You Need a Startup Mindset