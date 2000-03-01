High On Miles

My Queue

Kicking the point addiction
1 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Entrepreneur magazine, March 2000

How do you know if your collection of frequent-flier miles borders on addiction? Kathleen Mojas, a clinical psychologist in Beverly Hills, California, points out these symptoms:

  • Are you booking long detours that take away from time spent with your family?
  • Are you spending money you don't have to collect points?
  • Are you buying things just to get the miles?

These could be signs it's time to ground the airline obsession--and get back to running your business.

Christopher Elliott is a writer in Annapolis, Maryland. Contact him at http://www.elliott.org.

Contact Sources

Kathleen Mojas, (310) 284-4880, kmojas@hotmail.com

