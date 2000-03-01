High On Miles

Kicking the point addiction

March 1, 2000 1 min read

Entrepreneur magazine, March 2000

How do you know if your collection of frequent-flier miles borders on addiction? Kathleen Mojas, a clinical psychologist in Beverly Hills, California, points out these symptoms:

Are you booking long detours that take away from time spent with your family?

Are you spending money you don't have to collect points?

Are you buying things just to get the miles?

These could be signs it's time to ground the airline obsession--and get back to running your business.

Christopher Elliott is a writer in Annapolis, Maryland. Contact him at http://www.elliott.org.

