Getting a Kick Out of Social Responsibility

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.
Fair-trade-certified soccer ball, made by Senda Athletics in Berkeley, Calif., priced at $36.99.

Editor's Note: We're rolling out 12 Days of Indie Merchant Gifts. Readers can vote for their favorite gifts, starting Dec. 12.

Many of the merchants who sent in submissions for our gift guide cited socially responsible or eco-friendly business practices -- something that impressed us as we made final selections.

We picked this soccer ball made by Senda Athletics because founder Santiago Halty tells us his products are made in Pakistan "in factories that treat workers with respect, pay fair wages, and do not have sweatshops or child labor."

Halty says he started the Berkeley, Calif.-based company after graduating from college in 2009 because "I could not find a company that made great sports equipment, while paying fair wages and making a difference."

His company is also committed to developing long-term partnerships with nonprofits that use sports to "transform the lives" of young people in the U.S. and abroad, he says.

A great-looking, durable soccer ball -- and a business with a heart? We're sold.

Check back tomorrow to see which indie merchant's gift we've selected for Day No. 7. And don't forget to vote for your favorite, starting Dec. 12.
  
