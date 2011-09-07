Entrepreneurs

The Napa River Inn, a Unique Urban Wine Experience in Downtown Napa

Napa River Inn

As the only locally owned luxury boutique hotel in historic downtown Napa, the Napa River Inn covers two-and-a-half riverfront acres in the alluring Historic Napa Mill. Built in 1884 by Captain Albert Hatt, the Historic Napa Mill is a registered Historic Landmark that offers premium wine tasting; on-site shopping; a Jazz club; a spa; and is home to four award-winning restaurants, Angèle, Celadon, The Napa General Store, and Sweetie Pies Bakery.

Napa River Inn offers guests a unique urban wine experience. The inn is just a short walk away from 18 top-flight wine tasting rooms situated in downtown Napa. Downtown Napa is also the departure point of the renowned Napa Valley Wine Train which offers gourmet dining options and wine tasting. And when the tasting rooms close up and the sun starts to set, guests can head back to the Napa River Inn to dine along the riverbank, or enjoy the nightlife found in Silo’s Jazz Club, Napa’s premier music venue.

Each of the Napa River Inn’s lavish rooms reflects the environment and atmosphere of Napa and the Historic Napa Mill. Designs of brick and metal allude to an industrial past. A view of the garden or the Napa River harkens a softer, natural tone. Fireplaces reside in the rooms to add warmth and a touch of romance. Each morning, a complimentary breakfast tray is delivered to guests’ rooms with pastries from Sweetie Pies Bakery, straight from the oven.

Napa River Inn understands the bond between guests and their beloved pets. Its Very Important Pet (VIP) program offers pets all the comforts of wine country. The VIP package includes luxuries from a custom designed pet blanket to the Napa Valley based Car-Bone-Nay or Char-Dog-nay biscuits made with real wine.

Whether vacationing with friends and family, or organizing a company retreat, the Napa River Inn is an enchanting place to experience all that the Napa Valley has to offer.

Contact:
Reservations: 877.251.8500
napariverinn.com
500 Main Street
Napa, CA 94559
$229 and up

Special Notes:
Locally owned and operated, pet friendly, meetings, corporate events, restaurant
 

