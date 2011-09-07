Sequoia Grove Winery, a Napa Valley Sweet Spot

September 7, 2011 3 min read

If there's a sweet spot in the Napa Valley for Cabernet Sauvignon, Sequoia Grove Winery holds a front row seat -- with 22 estate acres in the heart of the valley's Rutherford Bench. Here, morning fog is followed by long dry afternoons and cool nights allowing the fruit to ripen slowly and provide the resource for wines with deep, intense flavor, supple tannins, bright acidity, and ravishing color.

Sequoia Grove Winery was founded in 1980 by Jim Allen, who worked closely with the legendary André Tchelistcheff to create iconic-level Cabernet Sauvignon and Chardonnay. Michael Trujillo signed on as a cellar worker in the early days, and when Jim retired in 2001 and passed ownership to longtime partners the Kopf family, Michael became Sequoia Grove's president and director of winemaking. Today, Sequoia Grove wines are made with Bordeaux varieties from its original estate vineyard, the recently acquired Tonella Estate Vineyard, and other choice vineyards throughout the region.

Michael promoted his assistant Molly Hill to winemaker in 2008. They taste frequently as the wine develops, practicing André's analogy for making tea. "You taste, steep, and taste until it's just right," Michael explains.

According to the press and countless wine judges, Sequoia Grove wines are "just right" and then some. The 2007 Napa Valley Cabernet Sauvignon was named Best of Class at The San Francisco Chronicle Wine Competition, and Number One Wine of the Year in 2010 in Wilfred Wong's blog. High praise like this is driving Napa Valley wine tourers to Sequoia Grove's delightful tasting room, nestled under a grove of ancient coastal redwood trees. Visitors marvel at its natural wood interior (the tasting bar was carved from a single piece of wood), and the lightning skylight, courtesy of a Sequoia tree that crashed through the roof several years back. Sequoia Grove Winery is dedicated to protecting the future of its namesake tree through a series of initiatives to raise money and awareness--and to making exquisite wines synonymous with Napa Valley Cabernet Sauvignon

What to Buy:

'08 Napa Valley Cabernet Sauvignon

Red cherry, blackberries, sweet vanilla, nutmeg aromas, flower petals, peppercorn $38



'09 Carneros Chardonnay

Ripe Meyer lemon, custard, almonds, jasmine, orange blossom $28

'07 Cambium

Sweet tobacco, coffee, dark chocolate, cassis, boysenberries, vanilla, cigar box $140

Contact:

707.944.2945 x107

info@sequoiagrove.com

sequoiagrove.com

Tasting:

Tasting Room Open Daily 10:30–5

8338 St Helena Hwy

Napa, CA 94558

Special Notes:

Wine club discounts, outdoor patio amongst the Sequoias, no appointment necessary