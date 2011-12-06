Get a Load of This: A Gift That Weighs Luggage

December 6, 2011 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Editor's Note: We're rolling out 12 Days of Indie Merchant Gifts. Readers can vote for their favorite gifts, starting Dec. 12.

So far, the gifts we've picked for our Indie Merchant Holiday Gift Guide have ranged from whimsical to athletic, which is why today we've settled on a practical stocking stuffer: The "Prevision Voyager" Digital Luggage Scale.

This clever gadget, made by EatSmart Products in Wyckoff, N.J., aims to prevent those extra airline charges when your suitcase tilts the scales. (Many airlines set a 50-pound limit on bags, and tack on hefty fees when your bag execeeds it.) "After paying a couple of overweight luggage fees, the EatSmart Team decided to design the Precision Voyager as a practical solution to most airline luggage restrictions," the company's vice president, William Geronimo, wrote in his submission.

To work the scale, clip the device to a bag and then lift -- the weight appears on a digital screen. If you're worried about breaking your back, the scale has a two-handed grip that places less strain on the body relative to traditional one-handed grips, the company says. The scale can weigh luggage up to 110 pounds -- or 50 kilograms, if you're traveling overseas and need to switch to the metric system.

Geronimo says the scale is perfect for the "traveler in your life," from the casual vacationer to the frequent flyer. "It's a savvy travel accessory that makes a great present for the Dad who's often away on business trips or any Mom who has a history of over packing," he says.

And, he notes, it weighs only a few ounces -- "perfect in any stocking," he says. (And we might add, perfect for the person who has everything. They probably don't already have a digital luggage scale. )

Day 1: "The Shopping List Bag" - L.E. Green Bags

Day 2: Children's multicultural books - Hartlyn Kids

Day 3: Chalkboard beer mug - The Man Registry

Day 4: Recycled china pendant - The Broken Plate Pendant Co.

Day 5: Vegan lip balm - Sprout Skincare

Day 6: Fair-trade-certified soccer ball - Senda Athletics

Day 7: Digital luggage scale - EatSmart Products

Day 8: Dog treat pouch - Sara Bella Upcycled

Day 9: "Not sent from my iPhone" Stationery set - Red Letter Paper Co.

Day 10: Key lime BBQ Sauce - Reva Foods

Day 11: Periodic Table of Elements necklace - My London Sun