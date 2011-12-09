Marketing

Forget the Pie -- It's Key Lime BBQ Sauce

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.
Key Lime BBQ Sauce
Dennis’ Key Lime BBQ Sauce, made by Reva Foods in St. Petersburg, Fla., priced at $6.

Editor's Note: We're rolling out 12 Days of Indie Merchant Gifts. Readers can vote for their favorite gifts, starting Dec. 12.

Leave it to an entrepreneur to dream up something to do with key lime juice besides making pie.

In her submission to our Indie Merchant Holiday Gift Guide, Kathy Varricchio of St. Petersburg, Fla., says she planted a key lime tree several years ago, and wound up with "gallons and gallons" of key lime juice in the freezer. "Since it takes very little juice to make a key lime pie, we needed to create something special with all of the wonderfully tangy juice," she wrote.

Varricchio credits her husband, Dennis, with whipping up a recipe for key lime BBQ sauce, which the couple gave away as gifts for several years to "ever hungry" friends and family. "After hearing over and over again that we really needed to sell this wonderful sauce, Reva Foods was born," she says. Each bottle now sells for $6.

An extra bonus: Dennis’ Key Lime BBQ Sauce contains no fat, is low in sodium, and has no preservatives, additives or high-fructose corn syrup, she says. And it can be used on everything from chicken to fish, as a marinade, a glaze or a dipping sauce. What else can we say, except….yum.

Check back tomorrow to see which indie merchant's gift we've selected for Day No. 11. And don't forget to vote for your favorite, starting Dec. 12.

Day 1: "The Shopping List Bag" - L.E. Green Bags
Day 2: Children's multicultural books - Hartlyn Kids  
Day 3: Chalkboard beer mug - The Man Registry
Day 4: Recycled china pendant - The Broken Plate Pendant Co.
Day 5: Vegan lip balm - Sprout Skincare
Day 6: Fair-trade-certified soccer ball - Senda Athletics
Day 7: Digital luggage scale - EatSmart Products
Day 8: Dog treat pouch - Sara Bella Upcycled
Day 9: "Not sent from my iPhone" Stationery set - Red Letter Paper Co.
Day 10: Key lime BBQ Sauce - Reva Foods
Day 11: Periodic Table of Elements necklace - My London Sun

More from Entrepreneur

Kathleen, Founder and CEO of Grayce & Co, a media and marketing consultancy, can help you develop a brand strategy, build marketing campaigns and learn how to balance work and life.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

No B.S. Direct Marketing

No B.S. Direct Marketing

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Email Marketing for Business

Ultimate Guide to Email Marketing for Business

Buy From
The Digital Marketing Handbook

The Digital Marketing Handbook

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to YouTube for Business

Ultimate Guide to YouTube for Business

Buy From
No B.S. Guide to Powerful Presentations

No B.S. Guide to Powerful Presentations

Buy From
The Advertising Solution

The Advertising Solution

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Marketing

How Millennials are Marketing to Gen Z

What Cannabis Businesses Can Learn from the Sex-Toy Industry

Marketing

What Seth Godin Wants You To Know About Marketing in 2019