Forget the Pie -- It's Key Lime BBQ Sauce

December 9, 2011 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Editor's Note: We're rolling out 12 Days of Indie Merchant Gifts. Readers can vote for their favorite gifts, starting Dec. 12.

Leave it to an entrepreneur to dream up something to do with key lime juice besides making pie.

In her submission to our Indie Merchant Holiday Gift Guide, Kathy Varricchio of St. Petersburg, Fla., says she planted a key lime tree several years ago, and wound up with "gallons and gallons" of key lime juice in the freezer. "Since it takes very little juice to make a key lime pie, we needed to create something special with all of the wonderfully tangy juice," she wrote.

Varricchio credits her husband, Dennis, with whipping up a recipe for key lime BBQ sauce, which the couple gave away as gifts for several years to "ever hungry" friends and family. "After hearing over and over again that we really needed to sell this wonderful sauce, Reva Foods was born," she says. Each bottle now sells for $6.

An extra bonus: Dennis’ Key Lime BBQ Sauce contains no fat, is low in sodium, and has no preservatives, additives or high-fructose corn syrup, she says. And it can be used on everything from chicken to fish, as a marinade, a glaze or a dipping sauce. What else can we say, except….yum.

Check back tomorrow to see which indie merchant's gift we've selected for Day No. 11. And don't forget to vote for your favorite, starting Dec. 12.