A Gift That Has All The Elements

We’re not sure if this next gift is geeky or cool – but either way, we like it.

In her submission to our Indie Merchant Holiday Gift Guide, Caitlin Mason of Malden, Mass., tells us that this smart piece of jewelry came to be when a friend asked her to create the perfect gift for his medical student girlfriend.

"He specified that it should have something to do with the periodic table," she says. "At that time, I had nothing in my shop that filled the bill [so] I put my thinking cap on, and this necklace was born."

Since its birth, the Periodic Table of Elements necklace has become one of the most popular pieces at Mason’s My London Sun shop. "Along with being relatively inexpensive, it is completely customizable," she says. Buyers can spell whatever they like, in whatever color and metal they prefer.

"The end result is something handmade, unique [and] gentle on the wallet," she says. As for whether it’s cool…well, let’s make Santa decide.

