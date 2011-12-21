10 Intriguing Business Books for Entrepreneurs to Read on Vacation

December 21, 2011 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

As the year winds down, one thing isn't growing shorter -- my nightstand pile of noteworthy business books.

I receive mountains of them, and most become instant library donations. But the ones that intrigue me keep hanging around, mocking my lack of free time. Eventually, I get to read them.

I hoped to do a post about each of these, but given that soon it will be time to talk about the hot business books of 2012, I thought I'd present my list of the business books I considered "keepers" this year. This is a highly individual list -- several of these are by people I've met, so that may have influenced my thinking.

This is not a best-of or a ranking -- these are listed alphabetically:

What business books have you picked up (and read!) this year? Leave a comment and add to my list.