Starting a Business

The Key Question Inventors Don't Ask Before Seeking Funding

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Guest Writer
Owner of Make a Living Writing
min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Invention USAWondering what makes investors back an invention? The new History Channel show Invention USA provides a crash course in the fundamentals of creating an appealing new product.

The debut episode earlier this week opened with an oddball inventor whose idea is even more out there: A gun that fires two chemical pellets that, when they strike the target, combine and cause an explosion.

The inventor explains that the primary use he envisions for this is -- get ready -- for stopping Bigfoot from attacking you. No joke.

What's the problem with that?

Even if you believe in Bigfoot, how often would you encounter one and need to defend yourself? Even Bigfoot enthusiasts would have to admit sightings are rare. Even if you broaden the appeal to people who might encounter a bear, attacks are still infrequent.

Translation: The potential market for this invention is tiny. And that's a big turnoff for investors.

Investors want businesses that can scale big. That means their market opportunity has to be large. The product must also be something a mass audience would want.

Unsurprisingly, the Bigfoot-stopper is a bust with the show's hosts, Reichart Von Wolfsheild and Garrett Lisi, who connect promising inventions with angel investors on the show.

The second invention in the episode is more promising -- a glove you can use like a Bluetooth cell-phone transmitter. This avoids the usual scrabbling around in your pocket or purse to try to grab your phone before it stops ringing.

The hosts are skeptical at first, but decide to do a little on-the-street market testing, and discover consumers love the idea.

How many people own cell phones?  Estimates are, half of all Americans will by year-end. And that's just one country.

In sum, the market is huge. No surprise that Von Wolfsheild and Lisi sign up to invest.

How did you size up your company's market opportunity? Leave a comment and let us know.

More from Entrepreneur

Elizabeth's expertise can help you scale your business, build a personal brand and focus on being a value-driven CEO.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From
Start Your Own Etsy Business

Start Your Own Etsy Business

Buy From
Travel Hosting Business: Step-by-Step Startup Guide

Travel Hosting Business: Step-by-Step Startup Guide

Buy From
Start Your Own Travel Hosting Business

Start Your Own Travel Hosting Business

Buy From
Start Your Own Import/Export Business

Start Your Own Import/Export Business

Buy From
Start Your Own Personal Training Business

Start Your Own Personal Training Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Starting a Business

6 Ways to Become an Influencer Behind the Camera

Starting a Business

Got an Awesome New Business Idea? Here's What to Do Next.

Starting a Business

5 Lessons to Follow as You Take Your Product to Market