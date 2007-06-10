My Queue

How to get work conducting business seminars
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Entrepreneur magazine, December 1999

Question: I teach seminars at local colleges on topics such as the Internet, and I also do in-house corporate training. I generally earn $250 per day. Would I make more money doing a business seminar? How can I get such jobs? Fran Christ, Lynbrook, New York

Answer: Giving speeches at business conferences is an excellent way for seminar leaders to attract future business. Some of the major seminar producers pay only $200 a day, and training for any of these companies involves a great deal of traveling.

According to our research for Best Home Businesses for the 21st Century (Tarcher), independent professional trainers charge between $600 and $2,000 per day. Those in technology charge between $100 and $300 per day per trainee. Since companies often set their training costs to the salary level of the employees being trained, a group of 12 people earning in the mid-20s per year could yield $1,200 per day for a corporate trainer.

Develop an attractive presentation package, including a video and testimonials from trainees. Look for Web sites where you might list your seminars and possibly identify sponsors.

Check out The American Society for Training and Development (703-683-8100 or http://www.astd.org) and the National Speakers Association (480-968-2552 or http://www.nsaspeaker.org). Another great resource is Speak and Grow Rich (Prentice Hall) by Dottie and Lilly Walters.

Small-business experts Paul and Sarah Edwards recently released their second edition of Getting Business To Come To You ( Tarcher).

