Building a Business on Storytelling and a Spoken-word GPS

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
3 min read

This story appears in the January 2012 issue of . Subscribe »
Tell them a tale: Broadcastr's Andy Hunter (left) and Scott Lindenbaum.
Tell them a tale: Broadcastr's Andy Hunter (left) and Scott Lindenbaum.
Photo© Nyra Lang
Broadcastr.com
• Based in New York City
• Four full-time employees, six freelancers and interns
• 78,285 unique visitors per month
• 112,890 page views per month
• On average, visits to the site last more than eight minutes
• 12,000+ stories have been uploaded to the site

What It Is
A location-based mobile application and website, Broadcastr.com gives people the chance to share audio stories about the places that are important to them.

"We are creating a system where everybody together can create [a] living history that spans the entire world," says Andy Hunter, who launched the site in March 2011 with co-founder Scott Lindenbaum. Hunter says Broadcastr offers everything from "anecdotes, information [and] hilarious stories" to accounts of "very serious things," like the 9/11 memorial.

Why It Took Off
Story submissions are growing by about 25 percent month-over-month, Hunter says. Pinning them to the places they're about makes it easy for listeners to access local tales--and has made the site a hit. Stories are served up to iPhone and Android app users based on the listener's location. "As you move through the world, that movement becomes your search query," Hunter says. "It's like an audio tour of the world that is generated by everyone."

How It Started
Hunter and Lindenbaum wanted to tie location-based mobile technology with compelling stories. Hunter says his "aha" moment came while watching a guy pin flyers to telephone poles in his hometown.

"I realized at that moment that what we really should do is give anybody the ability to create content [about the] place that's significant in their lives," Hunter says, "so you can tell the story about the place where you proposed, or the house you grew up in, or if you're a historian, revitalize a place lost to history."

The Business Case
Hunter says the Broadcastr crew is looking at several means of generating revenue, starting with content sponsorships. The program will allow partners to pay for featured placement on the Broadcastr system. He says the company also offers paid production services to storytellers.

What's Next
Users will be able to purchase premium content from Broadcastr's partners. One partnership will eventually offer listeners location-based audio travel guides.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Starting, buying, or growing your small business shouldn’t be hard. Guidant Financial works to make financing easy for current and aspiring small business owners by providing custom funding solutions, financing education, and more.
Learn More

Related Books

The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Starting a Business

The Top Apps for Businesses in 2020

Starting a Business

9 Business Ideas Under $1,000 You Can Run From Anywhere

Starting a Business

5 Keys to Turning Your Side Hustle Into a Successful Business