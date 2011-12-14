Grant Cardone on Closing the Sale
Whether you're selling a product or service, sealing the deal is the most critical part of the sales process. It's all about the bottom line and sales are what affect it the most. So, we asked sales expert Grant Cardone to help you by joining in a two-part live online chat that covered what you most need to know about the sales process.
The second live chat with Cardone happened earlier today. In case you missed it, you can watch it now in its entirety. As we bring the year to a close, we focused part two on techniques for closing the sale, including the mistakes to avoid and rules you must follow to seal the deal. Cardone says there is indeed a science to closing sales and he answered viewer questions during a one-hour live interactive discussion.
During our first online chat with Cardone last month, he answered your questions and shared specific strategies for ramping up sales. Cardone has provided sales training programs to large global companies and authored several books to help businesses close more deals. He is also the executive producer and star of his own TV show on the National Geographic Channel, "Turnaround King" that was created around his business coaching.