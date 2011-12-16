Marketing

Is Your Favorite in the Lead?

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Gift GuideSunday is the last day to vote for your favorite gift in our Indie Merchant Holiday Gift Guide.

To recount, back in November we asked artisans, craftspeople and other independent merchants to tell us about a gift they sell that is truly special. We heard from hundreds of you, and found it tough to whittle down our favorites. But ultimately, we settled on 12 eye-catching products for our gift guide, based on each item's uniqueness, value and function -- and of course, the story behind them.

Now, it's your turn to tell us which gift you like best. (You're allowed one vote per 24 hours…so act fast.) In no particular order, we reveal the three products that are currently the scoreboard leaders:

If your favorite is one of the top three, give it some more votes to keep it in the lead. Don't see your preferred stocking stuffer on this list? Make sure you get out the vote. Click here to make your selection.

Check back Monday, when we reveal the Readers' Choice Award.

