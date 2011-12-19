Marketing

Revealing the Readers' Choice Winner

Zipbuds
Periodic Table of Elements necklace, made by My London Sun in Malden, Mass., priced at $22.

And we have a winner!

Over the past week, this pretty Periodic Table of Elements necklace from our Indie Merchant Holiday Gift Guide received 22 percent of your votes  – making it the winner of the Readers' Choice Award and one smart gift for someone special this holiday season.

Caitlin Mason of Malden, Mass., says she dreamt up the necklace when a friend asked her to create the perfect gift for his med-student girlfriend. It sells for $22 at Mason's Etsy shop, My London Sun.

Rounding out the top five, the gifts that received the most votes are:

Check out all 12 items that were selected for our Indie Merchant Holiday Gift Guide. Back in November, we asked artisans, craftspeople and other independent merchants to tell us about a gift they sell that's truly special. We wanted to highlight the people who make one-of-a-kind items, but often have difficulty competing against mass-market retailers.

We heard from more than 200 of you – and had a tough time narrowing our selection to just 12. But when we turned the voting over to you, the Table of Elements necklace quickly emerged as your favorite this holiday season. Congratulations to Caitlin -- and thanks to all of you who submitted unique gifts and supported indie merchants with your votes.

What independent merchant are you supporting this holiday season? Leave a comment and let us know.

