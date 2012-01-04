How Gary Vaynerchuck, Chris Brogan and Others Think Social Media Will Change in 2012

January 4, 2012 min read

Editor's note: Chris Brogan will be the keynote speaker at Entrepreneur magazine's annual Growth Conference on Jan. 11, 2012, in Long Beach, Calif. Attendance is free, but register now to save your spot. You'll learn success secrets from Brogan and other thought leaders in nearly a dozen hands-on seminars.

2011 was a big year for social media. Not only did Facebook land 800 million monthly users, Google+ became the new kid on the block and my dad joined Twitter. But as more people glom on to social networks than ever before, businesses have also had to step up. These days, entrepreneurs and brands are constantly on the lookout for innovative ways to not just promote and market themselves and their companies but also become a valuable friend, fan and follower.

To better assist you on this journey in the New Year, I reached out to some of the entrepreneurs and social media mavens I look up to and trust. Here are their top social-media trends for 2012:

Gary Vaynerchuk

Book author and founder of VaynerMedia

Bookmarking Website Pinterest will explode. Similarly, closed networks like Path, which allows users to post and share videos and photos, will find traction. The reason is, the more open we become, some will do the opposite: They'll look for closed networks.

And of course, brands and businesses will continue to misunderstand social. They will always look to 'push' their product or service and it will hurt brands. Websites that are social aren't platforms that are similar to TV or print or radio, they are living and breathing. People should be able to react to your creative and you need to be there to react to it, as well as listen.

Looking at the communities you build as an 'asset' is important. You need to treat it like a spouse. For instance, you 'sell' your spouse on things very differently than someone who works for you. It takes more tact and a slower roll. That's how to build advocates.

Chris Brogan

President, Human Business Works

With so many consumers and businesses using social media, 2012 will be the year of oversaturation. That will require a more focused effort to make useful/meaningful media or be left behind as noise.

Guy Kawasaki

Book author and co-founder of Alltop.com

Google+ will have more users than Twitter in 2012.

Charlene Li

Founder of Altimeter Group

Given the limited time and resources that entrepreneurs have, you actually should be very careful about how much time you spend following new trends. Allocate a small amount of time to following new shiny objects -- but 90 percent of your effort should be focused on the few social-media sites that have the greatest impact on your business. Develop them fully each and every day before turning your attention to new trends.

That said, the big one to watch carefully this year is Google+. It's growing quickly and will accelerate as it gets adopted by companies at the enterprise level. Have at least a presence and cultivate a deeper, dialog-driven relationship that's different than what you can do on more constrained social media sites like Twitter.

Shervin Pishevar

Managing Director at Menlo Ventures

This year will mark the rise of the ambient platforms where apps, services and devices mesh together as one in real-time synchronicity. Your activity will automatically register and trigger across multiple apps and devices.

Collaborative consumption, social commerce and services addressing excess capacity are going to build very fast. Social gaming and entertainment will continue to ascend in a second wave of innovation across Facebook and increasingly through mobile devices.

What do you think the new trends in social media will be in 2012? Leave a comment, and let us know.