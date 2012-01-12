Growth Strategies

Watch Highlights of the Entrepreneur Growth Conference

Entrepreneur Staff
Entrepreneur hosted our annual Growth Conference on Weds., Jan. 11th in Long Beach, Calif., that featured experts in the fields of social media, financing, branding, franchising, productivity and more.

Hundreds attended the event in person. We streamed some of the highlights live for those who couldn't make it to California. And even if you didn't have a chance to watch the conference live, you still haven't missed the opportunity.

Chris Brogan kicked off the conference with a keynote speech about the importance of developing mobile strategies in the year ahead. A best-selling author and popular blogger with more than 200,000 Twitter followers, Brogan discussed the ins-and-outs of developing an online business. 

Later in the day, the three winners of Entrepreneur magazine's Entrepreneur of 2011 awards spoke to the attendees. A panel of judges, including Entrepreneur Editor-in-Chief Amy C. Cosper and Vice President of Marketing Lisa Murray, selected 15 finalists from the thousands of entries submitted for the awards. Readers voted at Entrepreneur.com. The judges and the readers selected their favorites.

Listen to our Entrepreneur of 2011, Lee Rhodes, the founder of glassybaby, a candleholder company with a mission to ease the struggles of cancer patients. Hear from Adam Nelson, our Emerging Entrepreneur of 2011, whose company, Good Nite Lite, created a behavior-modification device that teaches children when to stay in bed and when to get up. Also, hear from our College Entrepreneur of 2011, Gabrielle Palermo, who is working at Arizona State University on G3Box, a company that aims to transform abandoned or decommissioned shipping containers into portable medical clinics for use in developing countries and disaster zones.

Read comments about the conference on our Twitter feed, under the hashtag #growthcon.

