Starting a Business

Are You Really in Charge of Your Business?

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Guest Writer
Owner of Make a Living Writing
min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Parker Schnabel - The Gold MinerAh, the dream of business ownership. It's all about being your own boss and getting to call the shots, right?

But when a tough decision comes up, you'll soon find out you're not as independent as you might have hoped -- especially if you have business partners, investors, a spouse or family who gave you a loan.

That happened this week on the Discovery Channel show Gold Rush Alaska, to 17-year-old entrepreneur Parker Schnabel. Tasked with taking over the family gold-mining business from his aged grandfather, Schnabel has been doing it all -- chopping down widow makers, driving huge earthmovers and working all hours.

Until his mom showed up.

While Schnabel thinks he's got his work schedule and stress load under control, mom Nancy Schnabel isn't so sure. She's concerned he's working himself to death. As important as it is to save the family's Big Nugget mine and keep finding gold, it's also critical that he stay safe and end the summer in shape to start his senior year of high school.

When he denies he's putting in 14-hour days, she snaps, "Well, you said you did on Facebook, liar." (Busted!)

Parker assures his mom he's got it under control, but she doesn't like his sassy attitude. "You think I can't shut this down? You're wrong," she tells him. Later, Parker got to suck it up and apologize to his mom in order to keep working at the Big Nugget.

While most entrepreneurs might not have their mom on their case, it's not uncommon for owners to find stakeholders who want to influence your business decisions.

When you're an underage entrepreneur, mom has the veto vote. For other entrepreneurs, it's important to keep a majority ownership stake, or you can find you've lost control of your business.

Related: Five Tips for Asking Friends and Family for Funding 

Who's in charge of your business? Leave a comment and tell us how you keep the busybodies out of your decisions.

More from Entrepreneur

Kathleen, Founder and CEO of Grayce & Co, a media and marketing consultancy, can help you develop a brand strategy, build marketing campaigns and learn how to balance work and life.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From
Start Your Own Etsy Business

Start Your Own Etsy Business

Buy From
Travel Hosting Business: Step-by-Step Startup Guide

Travel Hosting Business: Step-by-Step Startup Guide

Buy From
Start Your Own Travel Hosting Business

Start Your Own Travel Hosting Business

Buy From
Start Your Own Import/Export Business

Start Your Own Import/Export Business

Buy From
Start Your Own Personal Training Business

Start Your Own Personal Training Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Starting a Business

6 Ways to Become an Influencer Behind the Camera

Starting a Business

Got an Awesome New Business Idea? Here's What to Do Next.

Starting a Business

5 Lessons to Follow as You Take Your Product to Market