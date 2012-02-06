My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Growth Strategies

A New Tool to Compare Health-Care Plans

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
Writer and Author, Specializing in Business and Finance
2 min read

This story appears in the February 2012 issue of . Subscribe »

Take Two AspirinResearching health insurance options can be a headache-inducing task for small-business owners. In November, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services introduced a tool to ease the pain. HealthCare.gov includes information from more than 530 insurers about more than 2,700 coverage plans available in all 50 states. The site provides summaries of cost and coverage for small groups and their options for deductibles, co-pays and benefits.

Healthcare.gov
  • Includes info from more than 530 insurers
  • About more than 2,700 coverage plans
  • Available in all 50 states.

Created under the requirements of The Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act of 2010, the site asks users to input basic information about location, type of coverage needed (for up to 50 employees) and the people who would be insured. It then provides a list of options, with estimated prices and provisions. Users can filter results based on whether the plans are Health Savings Account eligible; have prescription drug, mental health or maternity coverage; or offer coverage for domestic partners.

Benefits consultant Pat Haraden, principal of Longfellow Benefits in Boston, gives the tool a thumbs-up, but suggests comparing notes with an insurance broker who is knowledgeable about each state's options and able to provide more accurate pricing than the estimates provided by HealthCare.gov.

"They could give you the sort of back story on the plan, letting you know whether the doctors and hospitals your employees need are in the plan, or whether there's something else about the plan that you need to know to make the right decision. The broker can help you match the plan to your company's needs," he says.

Be aware that brokers may have loyalties to certain brands, so their guidance should be just one piece of the information-gathering process. 

More from Entrepreneur

Brittney's a Certified Financial Planner who can help you manage your business and personal finances and navigate the ups and downs of starting a business.
Book Your Session
In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Buy From
The Innovation Mentality

The Innovation Mentality

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Habits

Million Dollar Habits

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Growth Strategies

3 Tips to Turn Tough Conversations Into Profitable Ones

Growth Strategies

3 Ways the 'Crystal,' Not Just the 'Glass,' Ceiling Blocks Your Growth

Growth Strategies

Get Attention and Grow Your Business Without Actually Talking About It