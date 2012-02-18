Subscribe to Entrepreneur for $5
How Living Lean Helped One Startup Get Off the Ground

Boo-Boo Cover-Up
Living lean is job No. 1 for fledgling entrepreneurs. But Brandy Jans, founder and CEO of Boo-Boo Cover-Up, a concealer that helps heal scratches, bug bites and other skin imperfections, took the concept to an extreme. The 30-year-old left a job in the beauty industry in March 2011 to focus on her startup. A few months later, to save cash, she rented out the New York apartment she owns and moved in with her parents in a Detroit suburb.

