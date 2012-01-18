Finance

Live Chat with Shark Tank's Daymond John

One of the sharks from ABC's hit entrepreneur reality show answers your questions about pitching, investing and what it's like in the shark tank.
Finding the right investors for your business is one of the most important decisions you will make as an entrepreneur. In a lackluster economy, it is even more important to hone your pitching skills and stand out from the competition for funding.

To help you capture the attention of potential investors, we invited one of the "sharks" from ABC’s reality TV show "Shark Tank" to take your questions live in an exclusive online chat. The popular show, whose third season premiere air is Jan. 20, spotlights entrepreneurs as they pitch five investors -- the "sharks" -- to secure funding in exchange for a piece of their company.

Shark Tanks Daymond John
Daymond John is an investor, entrepreneur, and one of the stars of ABC's "Shark Tank.
Photo Courtesy of ABC

Joining us on the day of the season premiere was Daymond John, entrepreneur, investor -- and, of course, one of the stars of "Shark Tank." He first became known for his hugely successful FUBU clothing line. He has since launched a multitude of successful business ventures and authored two business books, one focused squarely on branding.

In a one-hour interactive discussion, John answered your most pressing questions in our live chat about pitching investors -- and he shared his most memorable experiences from the show. The event happened earlier today. In case you missed it, you can watch it now in its entirety, by clicking on the button at the top.

 

