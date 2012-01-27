Live Chat with Billionaire Entrepreneur Mark Cuban

January 27, 2012 min read

Editor's Note: Our live chat with Mark Cuban is now concluded. Read the transcript of the conversation below.

Whether you're just starting up or a seasoned entrepreneur, you always have to be ready for opportunities to pitch your business to potential investors. It's all about standing out in a crowd and growing your business -- even when the economy is still sputtering. Yes, we know it's tough out there, so we asked billionaire entrepreneur Mark Cuban to help you by joining our live chat series.

Cuban, who's also one of the "sharks" from ABC’s Shark Tank, took your questions in our live online chat. The popular reality TV show showcases entrepreneurs as they pitch five investors -- the "sharks" -- to secure funding in exchange for a piece of their company.

Cuban is an active investor and serial entrepreneur. He's also co-founder and chairman of Denver-based independent cable network HDNet and owner of the Dallas Mavericks basketball team. Recently, he announced he'll be rebranding HDNet as a pop-culture cable channel, called AXS, teaming up with Ryan Seacrest, concert giant AEG and Hollywood talent firm Creative Artists Agency.

Cuban answered a range of reader questions about entrepreneurship, pitching investors, and, of course, his experiences on the show.

