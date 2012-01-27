Entrepreneurs

Live Chat with Billionaire Entrepreneur Mark Cuban

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
min read

Editor's Note: Our live chat with Mark Cuban is now concluded. Read the transcript of the conversation below. 

Whether you're just starting up or a seasoned entrepreneur, you always have to be ready for opportunities to pitch your business to potential investors. It's all about standing out in a crowd and growing your business -- even when the economy is still sputtering. Yes, we know it's tough out there, so we asked billionaire entrepreneur Mark Cuban to help you by joining our live chat series.

Cuban, who's also one of the "sharks" from ABC’s Shark Tank, took your questions in our live online chat. The popular reality TV show showcases entrepreneurs as they pitch five investors -- the "sharks" -- to secure funding in exchange for a piece of their company.

Related Video: Live Chat with Shark Tank's Daymond John

Cuban is an active investor and serial entrepreneur. He's also co-founder and chairman of Denver-based independent cable network HDNet and owner of the Dallas Mavericks basketball team. Recently, he announced he'll be rebranding HDNet as a pop-culture cable channel, called AXS, teaming up with Ryan Seacrest, concert giant AEG and Hollywood talent firm Creative Artists Agency.

Cuban answered a range of reader questions about entrepreneurship, pitching investors, and, of course, his experiences on the show.

Related Video: How Shark Tank's Barbara Corcoran Evaluates Pitches

More from Entrepreneur

Elizabeth's expertise can help you scale your business, build a personal brand and focus on being a value-driven CEO.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Breakthrough

Breakthrough

Buy From
Disrupters

Disrupters

Buy From
Networking Like a Pro

Networking Like a Pro

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Entrepreneurs

Thousands of Small Conversations Yielded 4 Big Keys to Success

Entrepreneurs

5 Important Lessons from Immigrant Entrepreneurs

Entrepreneurs

Why Entrepreneurs Are the Athletes of the 21st Century