10 Insights from Entrepreneur and Celebrity Chef Susan Feniger

February 5, 2012 2 min read

After reimagining Mexican cuisine with her Border Grill restaurants in Southern California and Las Vegas and competing on Bravo's Top Chef Masters, chef Susan Feniger says she's always thinking of new ways to reinvent herself -- and her food.

"Not many people I know can say they're still passionate about what they do after 30 years," she says. "For me, food connects us, and the next stop on this culinary adventure is always the one that most excites me."

Between bites of kaya toast, Feniger shares her personal Top 10 list with SecondAct.

What Are You...

1. Working on: Susan Feniger's Street Food, my new cookbook from Clarkson Potter, Random House. I'm also working on a new website, more Border Grills, more Border Grill trucks and a STREET product line.

2. Reading: Shantaram by Gregory David Roberts

3. Watching: Downton Abbey, Mad Men when it comes back on, and The Rachel Maddow Show

4. Listening to: Eva Cassidy, Corinne Bailey Rae, Annie Lennox, Pink Martini, Adele

5. Making: A new menu at STREET happening in February, and a vegetable garden at home

6. Playing: Tennis (never enough time), skiing (in my dreams), paddle tennis (in my hopes)

7. Inspired by: President Obama; my friend who is recovering from a brain aneurism; our animals; my girlfriend of 16 years

8. Imagining: More time off and more restaurants and trucks! I guess those two don't work that well together.

9. Finding most challenging: Keeping it all in balance

10. Adding to your bucket list in 2012: More time to read, hang, grow our businesses, see friends...relax!

