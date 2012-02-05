Starting a Business

10 Insights from Entrepreneur and Celebrity Chef Susan Feniger

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
2 min read

After reimagining Mexican cuisine with her Border Grill restaurants in Southern California and Las Vegas and competing on Bravo's Top Chef Masters, chef Susan Feniger says she's always thinking of new ways to reinvent herself -- and her food.

"Not many people I know can say they're still passionate about what they do after 30 years," she says. "For me, food connects us, and the next stop on this culinary adventure is always the one that most excites me."

Related: Take Charge of Your Kitchen

Between bites of kaya toast, Feniger shares her personal Top 10 list with SecondAct.

What Are You...
1. Working on: Susan Feniger's Street Food, my new cookbook from Clarkson Potter, Random House. I'm also working on a new website, more Border Grills, more Border Grill trucks and a STREET product line.

2. Reading: Shantaram by Gregory David Roberts

3. Watching: Downton Abbey, Mad Men when it comes back on, and The Rachel Maddow Show

4. Listening to: Eva Cassidy, Corinne Bailey Rae, Annie Lennox, Pink Martini, Adele

5. Making: A new menu at STREET happening in February, and a vegetable garden at home

Related: From Home Cooks to Gourmet Startups

6. Playing: Tennis (never enough time), skiing (in my dreams), paddle tennis (in my hopes)

7. Inspired by: President Obama; my friend who is recovering from a brain aneurism; our animals; my girlfriend of 16 years

8. Imagining: More time off and more restaurants and trucks! I guess those two don't work that well together.

9. Finding most challenging: Keeping it all in balance

10. Adding to your bucket list in 2012: More time to read, hang, grow our businesses, see friends...relax!

Related: Eating Locally on $40 a Week

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Go to Biz Planning Plus
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

The Power of Passive Income

The Power of Passive Income

Buy From
Success is Easy

Success is Easy

Buy From
Start Your Own Photography Business

Start Your Own Photography Business

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From
Start Your Own Freelance Writing Business

Start Your Own Freelance Writing Business

Buy From
Start Your Own Etsy Business

Start Your Own Etsy Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Starting a Business

4 Ways to Perfect Your Business Model

Starting a Business

These Are the 10 Most Socially Conscious Cities in the U.S. (Infographic)

Starting a Business

Interested in Starting a New Business? 8 Helpful Tips on How to Begin